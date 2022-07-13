Police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 37-year-old Damian Degioannis, who is believed to be able to assist them with a current matter.
Mr Degioannis is described as 185cm tall with fair skin, a slim build, blonde hair and green eyes.
Police believe Mr Degioannis may have access to a grey Holden Commodore Crewman dual-cab ute with the registration 1GDQ505 and he is known to frequent the Mandurah and Armadale areas.
Anyone who sees Mr Degioannis is advised not to approach him, but to report any sightings of him or the vehicle to Police immediately on 131 444.
Anyone with information regarding his recent movements is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
