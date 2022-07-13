Mandurah Mail

Police seek whereabouts of Damian Degioannis

Updated July 13 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INFORMATION: Police are seeking the whereabouts of a 37-year-old man known to frequent the Mandurah area. Picture: WA Police.

Police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 37-year-old Damian Degioannis, who is believed to be able to assist them with a current matter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.