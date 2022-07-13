"I remember when the first woman started driving a haul truck at Huntly mine in the 1980s," Raelene Jones said.
Ms Jones is retiring from her job showing visitors around Alcoa's South West mines and refineries for the past 40 years.
While Ms Jones said her role had mostly been the same over the years, she has noticed many changes within the company, one being the representation of women in the industry.
"That has been a great change. That you can now walk into a workshop and it is common to see women working as heavy-duty mechanics or working out on the mine sites."
Ms Jones has met thousands of people, from state, national and international leaders, to primary school children and touring groups at several operations in the Kwinana, Peel and South West regions.
Starting her career as education officer in 1978, Ms Jones lead her final tour this month, before hanging up her hard hat to retire.
Since launching the education program, Alcoa has taken 650,000 people through its two bauxite mines and three alumina refineries.
Ms Jones said job satisfaction was what kept her in the role for so long
"I love the engagement with people," she said.
"I really enjoyed having healthy discussions about our operations, understanding their perspectives, and presenting it from Alcoa's point of view."
Ms Jones added that of all the people she takes on tours, she found high school students most enjoyable to work with, with some even coming to work for Alcoa afterwards.
"Students are very curious and well-informed," Ms Jones said.
"Some of those students have gone on to work for Alcoa and several have said to me 'I started working here because I was a on tour with you in grade 7 and you inspired me'," she added.
Alcoa corporate affairs manager Suellen Jerrard thanked Ms Jones for her contribution.
"Opening our gates to the public so they can see, understand and input into our operations, now and into the future, is a vital part of business and we thank Raelene for the outstanding contribution she has made," Ms Jerrard.
