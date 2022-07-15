Local Leaders: David Bolt thanks Pinjarra volunteer firefighters

I recently attended an anniversary event marking 50 years of the Pinjarra Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service.
This celebration really brought home to me the colossal contribution made by the incredible men and women who volunteer in their local brigades across the region.
Few people will know what it's like to be called up at any time of the night or day, potentially to risk their lives, in the service of their local community. It takes a huge effort and commitment to keep trained and to maintain the equipment, and the impact is not just on the frontline volunteers, but also their families and loved ones as volunteer wives, husbands, sons and daughters are pulled from their everyday lives to support and protect our local communities.
Speaking to some of the original members revealed just how different things were half a century ago. Some recalled even having to provide and upgrade their own equipment! Thankfully things have changed on that front over the years, but the spirit of the volunteers has not.\
They are an inspiration, and we are fortunate and proud in the Shire of Murray to have the support of our five active bushfire brigades, along with the volunteer service.
These volunteers continue to train and upgrade their skills to look after lives and property. They don't get paid and they do it to help their neighbours and community.
That's why the Shire is so keen to work with them, and to advocate adequate resourcing, funding and support. At the end of the day, they are the ones putting everything on the line for others in their community and for that they have our unwavering thanks.
Congratulations to the Pinjarra Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service for 50 years of outstanding local service. And thank you to all fire, rescue and emergency volunteers in our region, including those at the St John Ambulance Pinjarra sub-centre, for the exceptional sacrifices you make.
