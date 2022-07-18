Mandurah Mail

Harcourts Mandurah named fifth top office in the world

Updated July 18 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:30am
Harcourts Mandurah were named the fifth top office in the world. Picture: File image.

Harcourts Mandurah was named fifth in the world at the real estate firm's international network awards presentations.

