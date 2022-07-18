Harcourts Mandurah was named fifth in the world at the real estate firm's international network awards presentations.
The Mandurah team beat out over 900 Harcourts offices from nine countries.
After finishing twelfth in 2021, licensee Paul Blakeley said to finish fifth was a pleasant surprise.
"With the increased focus on marketing and introducing new exclusive products to our clients, we were able to take our business to the next level - this has enabled us to sell one in every four properties in the Peel region over the last 12 months," he said.
"This result also couldn't be achieved without the level of teamwork and dedication our team show on a daily basis to deliver an outstanding experience to our clients."
Mr Blakeley said the Harcourts team were grateful to be able to serve Mandurah residents for their housing needs.
"We appreciate the trust they place in us every day, we are looking forward to another successful year ahead."
Harcourts Mandurah also won the top office in WA for the ninth consecutive year and came second nationally.
