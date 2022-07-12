Transdev has been awarded bus contracts valued at more than one billion dollars will secure permanent and full time employment for bus drivers, over the next 10 years.
Transperth services in the Mandurah, Rockingham and Fremantle areas
Transport Minister Rita Saffioti congratulated Transdev on the contracts.
"These contracts mark the beginning of a new era of improved job security and permanency arrangements for Transperth bus drivers in the Fremantle and Rockingham-Mandurah areas," she said.
Tenderers were required to provide their best price to deliver the service; meet new obligations to provide more permanent full-time employment for bus drivers; and meet fairer and more consultative industrial relations requirements.
The contracts will come into effect on October 2.
In Western Australia, Transdev operates more than 400 buses and employs about 800 local people.
