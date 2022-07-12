Mandurah Mail

Transdev contracts secure Transperth services

Updated July 13 2022 - 2:38am, first published July 12 2022 - 5:24am
PERMANENT ARRANGEMENTS: Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the contracts prevent bus drivers from being forced into casual and part time work unless they choose to. Picture: Transdev Australasia.

Transdev has been awarded bus contracts valued at more than one billion dollars will secure permanent and full time employment for bus drivers, over the next 10 years.

