Multicultural Comedy Gala will 'illuminate the souls' of Mandurah audiences

The Mandurah Performing Arts Centre will welcome a lineup of some of Australia's most well-known comedians for a special comedy gala that will touch on cultural identity and diversity.
Dilruk Jayasinha, Ivan Aristeguieta, Georgie Carroll, Andy Saunders, Joe White and Ting Lim will grace the MANPAC stage for what has been described as "a hilarious celebration of diversity and multicultural Australian identity".
Audiences won't just recognise the star-studded lineup from the comedy stage, but multiple television, streaming special and festival appearances.
Dilruk Jayasinha was on Australian TV screens in 2020 as a cast member of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and again in 2021 for Celebrity MasterChef Australia alongside Rebecca Gibney and Ian Thorpe.
On top of Andy Saunders' sell-out comedy shows at both the Adelaide and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals, he appeared on popular renovation show The Block in 2019 alongside his wife Deb.
The festival will arrive in Mandurah for an 8pm performance on Friday, September 2, and a spokesperson for the show said to prepare for "a night of side-splitting, thigh-slapping comedy that will illuminate your soul".
"This show will leave you captivated, connected, and smiling at our proudly inclusive heritage," the spokesperson said.
"So, do your soul a favour and treat it to a night of laughter you will never forget. You probably need it."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
