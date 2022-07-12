Mandurah Mail

Multicultural Comedy Gala will 'illuminate the souls' of Mandurah audiences

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated July 12 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:04am
STAR-STUDDED LINEUP: Dilruk Jayasinha, Ivan Aristeguieta, Georgie Carroll, Ting Lim, Andy Saunders and Joe White. Picture: Supplied.

The Mandurah Performing Arts Centre will welcome a lineup of some of Australia's most well-known comedians for a special comedy gala that will touch on cultural identity and diversity.

Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.

