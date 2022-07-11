Mandurah Mail

Lifeline WA's celebrates remote training program Volunteer at Home for regional volunteers

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated July 11 2022 - 4:45am, first published 2:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local Mandurah crisis support volunteer, Anne is one of the first volunteers to complete Lifeline WA's training remotely, under a new training which aims to be more accessible to volunteers outside of the Perth Metropolitan region. Picture: Supplied.

Anne's son would often call Lifeline to help him deal with the psychotic symptoms brought on by the seizures that eventually claimed his life.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.