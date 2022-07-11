Mandurah Mail

Rockingham teen among duo charged for allegedly evading police on stolen motorcycles

Updated July 11 2022 - 2:53am, first published 2:30am
CHARGED: Two teens have been charged after they allegedly stole motorcycles and drove them recklessly to evade police. Picture: File Image.

Two teenagers have been charged by police after they allegedly stole two motorcycles and drove them recklessly to evade police.

