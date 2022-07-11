Rockingham teen among duo charged for allegedly evading police on stolen motorcycles

Two teenagers have been charged by police after they allegedly stole two motorcycles and drove them recklessly to evade police.
Around 1.05pm a police helicopter observed two motorcycles being ridden in the vicinity of Wentworth Parade and Beeliar Drive - the two riders weren't wearing helmets.
The motorcycles were monitored while a police unit was deployed to stop them, and a short time later when an attempt was made to stop the motorcycles it is alleged the riders failed to stop.
Police on ground backed away to a safe distance while the police helicopter continued to monitor the motorcycles as they travelled through several suburbs.
It will be alleged at times the motorcycles were ridden in a reckless manner, including being ridden on pedestrian pathways, through bushland, on the wrong side of the road and through red traffic control lights.
One of the motorcycles was abandoned on Port Royal Drive in Safety Bay with the rider of that motorcycle becoming a pillion motorcycle on the second motorcycle.
The second motorcycle was abandoned at a shopping centre in Rockingham with both males being taken into custody a short time later.
Two teenagers, a 16-year-old boy from Rockingham and a 17-year-old boy from Ellenbrook were charged with:
The 16-year-old was also charged with stealing after it is alleged he stole clothes from a store in an attempt to alter his appearance.
They appeared at the Perth Children's Court on Saturday, July 9.
