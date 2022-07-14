Mandurah family commute to Perth daily as baby Austin battles bacterial meningitis

Mandurah parents Bec and Linton Gilbert's life changed in an instant when their eight-month-old Austin was rushed to Perth Children's Hospital.
After initially being told that Austin had a virus which needed to run its course, Bec soon had to take him back to hospital when he didn't improve.
When they arrived an ambulance was called immediately to transfer him to Perth Children's Hospital where Bec and Linton heard the devastating news he had pneumococcal bacterial meningitis.
Meningitis can be treated with antibiotics, but a delay in diagnosis or misdiagnosis can lead to irreversible consequences.
They were left shocked and heartbroken by the diagnosis as Austin had only just recovered from contracting viral meningitis at nine-weeks-old.
"From the first phone call I received from the paramedics to the doctors confirming it was bacterial meningitis, we were paralysed with fear," Bec said.
"It was more the fear of the unknown confronting us...
"You want to protect your child at all costs so to witness him endure such pain and suffering when you can't do anything but comfort him through it, it was extremely difficult, an experience I do not wish on any parent."
Austin has been in the hospital since May having several procedures and a brain surgery to drain as much of the infection as possible.
Unfortunately, Austin suffered a stroke, multiple seizures, a bleed on the brain and now, following his recent surgery, he has a permanent injury to the left side of his brain.
The future is unclear for Austin but Bec and Linton said they were taking it one day at a time and remaining positive.
Bec said there had been plenty of tears as they sat waiting for Austin to come out of surgeries.
"Every time he went in for a surgery and under general anesthetic we would think, is this the last time we would see our Austin?
"Throughout his several procedures you could not even begin to fathom what the outcomes could be if the slightest thing didn't go to plan so there was always that playing on our minds.
"It has been just an emotional rollercoaster and the ultimate waiting game."
It's been an unimaginable experience for Austin's parents who are commuting from Mandurah to Perth every day to be by their son's side.
Travelling has been difficult to do on top of trying to keep working, and looking after their toddler Isla.
"We still have to work as much as we can to pay the bills, pay our mortgage and support his recovery, and we also want to maintain somewhat of a normal routine for my daughter who is in daycare," Bec said.
"I run Empire Cosmetic Clinic in Mandurah so I have to make sure that the business keeps running smoothly, my team still feels supported and my clients are cared for, so I am still working part time too.
"Unfortunately the business still keeps going even if you can't."
COVID-19 restrictions have also meant one person can be with Austin at a time with limited visiting hours available.
"You could just about call us residents, someone has to be with him 24/7 it's quite emotionally and physically draining," Bec said.
"The commute is the hardest part as we do not qualify for family accommodation at the hospital but we are finding ways to make it work...
"It's a very stressful time as we're at the hospital with Austin, at home caring for Isla, catching up on sleep, in meetings with doctors, and working, all whilst always being on edge waiting by the phone for updates."
Bec said this all wouldn't be possible without the help of her family, especially her mother who had been looking after Isla.
"My family has been forced to take extended leave from their workplaces to support us and it has taken a huge mental, emotional and physical toll on every single one of us."
To help with costs, a GoFundMe has been set up. Bec admitted she didn't like asking for assistance but funds would greatly help with Austin's recovery and the support he will need over his lifetime
