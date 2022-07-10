Mandurah Mail

Letters to the Editor: 14 July 2022

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated July 13 2022 - 3:39am, first published July 10 2022 - 11:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don McKirdy of Innaloo sent this stunning photo taken o-board the Dancing Dolphin during a Mandurah Dolphin Cruise and Views trip on Friday. Send your photo to editor@mandurahmail.com.au

The Mandurah City Council is to be congratulated for their farsighted action in including bushland acquisition and maintenance in the budget. The native flora and fauna of the Peel region are unique in the world, and utterly dependent on the remaining bushland to survive, let alone thrive.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniela Cooper

Daniela Cooper

Editor

Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.