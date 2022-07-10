The Mandurah City Council is to be congratulated for their farsighted action in including bushland acquisition and maintenance in the budget. The native flora and fauna of the Peel region are unique in the world, and utterly dependent on the remaining bushland to survive, let alone thrive.
Peel Preservation Group volunteers have been devoted to protection of our region since 1976. We originated with a campaign to prevent loss of bushland to rapid urban development in the Creery wetlands, and have had significant successful campaigns for other areas since then. This move by the City to maintain our precious 150-hectares of bush specially acquired to protect its biodiversity, is welcomed by all who care about the natural environment.
What an opportunity missed, wasted, for the Mandurah Historical Society to relocate to Sutton Farm. It would seem that this place would be more appropriate and more accessible to visitors and tourists. A wine bar to showcase the Peel area's 1881 birthplace. Really.
Wine bars,cafes, kiosks and a community space could be adjuncts, but its main purpose should be the history of the Mandurah-Peel area.
It's a shame, but then I have always found the State Government Joint Development Assessment Panel to be dismissive of the needs and opinions of local people when they assess particular land use in their region.
The members of the Zonta Club of Peel would like to extend an invitation for you/guests to attend the Missing Persons Memorial Service to be held in Administration Park, next to the Council Building, Mandurah Terrace on Friday, August 5 at 10am,
This year marks the 16th year since the memorial was dedicated. We hope that you can join us.
With the need to follow COVID restrictions, we are planning, once again, to have a coffee van available after the service. We are hoping for good weather and will be providing marquees and seating.
Principally on the basis of Mandurah winning the 2022 Tourism Award we talked a couple of our Perth friends into coming to Mandurah for a visit. We had a lovely lunch in the area around the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre and decided to visit Dolphin Quay for afternoon tea.
We arrived at 2.55pm, only to find the three cafes we approached cleaning-up after closing.
The cafe on the western foreshore in which we finally had coffee had a sign saying 'Kitchen closed at 2.30pm, but coffee and cake still available'.Did someone forget to tell these establishments about the award?
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
