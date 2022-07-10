Shotgun fired at car in Warnbro

A 30-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly fired a shotgun at a car in Warnbro.
At about 1.55pm on Saturday several 000 calls were made to police in relation to a man armed with a firearm on Okehampton Road.
Officers were deployed to the scene under emergency conditions.
Police say a firearm, believed to be a shotgun, had been fired at a car parked on the verge of a property. Damage was caused to one tyre and the rear of the car.
A search of the area was conducted, including of neighbouring properties, and a 30-year-old man was located hiding behind a shed at the rear of a property on Bampton Way. He was taken into custody without incident.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with being armed in a way that may cause fear; discharged a firearm to the danger of, or in a manner to cause fear to, the public or any person; and criminal damage or destruction of property
He was refused bail and appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Sunday.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
