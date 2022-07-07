Mandurah Mail

Peel Thunder's Jaide Britton drafted to West Coast Eagles AFLW team

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated July 7 2022 - 7:11am, first published 4:08am
The moment Jaide Britton found out she was drafted to the West Coast Eagles

Mandurah Catholic College alum 19-year-old Jaide Britton told the Mail a year ago that her number one dream was to be drafted to a professional football team.

Samantha Ferguson

