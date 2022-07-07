Mandurah Catholic College alum 19-year-old Jaide Britton told the Mail a year ago that her number one dream was to be drafted to a professional football team.
Last Wednesday, she was watched her name appear in a livestream as a draft for the West Coast Eagles surrounded by her family and friends.
Jaide spent the last year studying a double degree in psychology and law at UWA, all the while balancing her rigorous footy training, playing WAFL and, for a time, captaining the under-19 National Championship AFLW team.
It was after being invited by the AFLW clubs to the draft combine while playing with Peel Thunder that Jaide could see her dream was firmly in her reach.
"The draft combine is like a series of physical testing - this year it was a 2km time trial," Jaide said.
"From there, if the clubs are interested in you they will call and ask you to come and meet with them."
Jaide said the invite was the first indication the clubs had been watching her, and after putting her name in for the draft, she said all that was left to do was wait.
"Meeting with the clubs was so nerve-wracking but exciting - you know you've got a chance to be picked up.
"On draft night, you pretty much just sit in front of the telly and wait to see if your name is called out," Jaide laughed.
On the night of Wednesday, June 29, Jaide sat down to watch the draft livestream with a room full of her nearest and dearest.
When her name was finally called the room erupted in cheers and a pile-on ensued.
"The room went wild, it was so exciting. It's such a surreal feeling when you hear your name - you don't really take it in straight away, you don't understand the gravity until it sinks in a few days later," she said.
In what she described as a "whirlwind", the following days were full of calls from coaches and heading down to the club for the first time.
"Within two days we were already at the club and got all of our gear, met the players, had a look around.
"We had our first light training session on Saturday, another session on Monday and then our first all-day program yesterday."
Jaide said being introduced to other players was a "fangirl" moment.
"I was meeting all these people who are so famous and cool and then realised they're going to be my teammates.
"As a young kid you dream of getting here, you do the work - but to actually be here... it's a dream come true."
She added that all of her experiences up until now showed her that "everything happens for a reason", and she wanted to encourage young people with big dreams to keep working hard.
"You won't have a smooth road all the time. I experienced a few knockbacks but it made me a better player.
"If you put in time and effort there's always a chance."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
