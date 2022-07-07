Until July 29
The Chorus Ability Arts program in Mandurah has provided a space for local artists with disabilities to get together and create for many years. They have been through many changes and 'Grow' seemed a fitting theme for its 2022 exhibition as the artists continue to meet and be creative. Included in the exhibition is a community created artwork 'Bloom' featuring flowers created by members of the wider Mandurah community planted in flowerpots designed and painted by Year 11 and 12 students at John Tonkin Education Support Centre. The 'Grow' exhibition will be on show at the Alcoa Mandurah Art Gallery at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre until July 29. All the artworks will be for sale with proceeds going directly to the artists.
July 9
Mandurah Family History Society meets on the second Saturday of each month. Topics vary widely and are always intended to pique the interest of those present. Lyn Beard will be presenting 'Mad Women?': an exploration of some of the history of the construction, the medical staff and the inmates of the lovely old building that is now the Fremantle Arts Centre. Lyn will explain some of the reasons women were incarcerated there and introduce you to some of the ghostly figures who still haunt the premises. The meeting, which is open to everyone, will commence at 1.30 pm on Saturday at the MFHS Research Rooms, Library Precinct off Third Avenue, Mandurah. Members $8, non-members $10.
July 17
Ladies come enjoy an affordable day retreat full of incredible self-care activities and therapies to relax and energize your body, mind and soul. This is on the last Sunday of the school holidays and held at the function space of the beautiful Pinjarra Community Garden. The event is run by I Am Woman Empowerment Programs and Heartspace Women's Support Group. For tickets search I Am Woman's Heartspace Self-Care Day Retreat on Eventbrite.
July 22
Join the Mandurah Seniors Centre for a fabulous festive feast and an opportunity to enjoy the types of Christmassy things that don't work in a blazing hot Australian summer (think snowflakes and sweaters). Live performance from Stuey, a two course meal, tea/coffee and door prizes. BYO beer and wine. The event runs from 11am to 3pm. Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for non members. Contact Delys for more information on 9550 3799.
