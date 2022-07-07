Mandurah Family History Society meets on the second Saturday of each month. Topics vary widely and are always intended to pique the interest of those present. Lyn Beard will be presenting 'Mad Women?': an exploration of some of the history of the construction, the medical staff and the inmates of the lovely old building that is now the Fremantle Arts Centre. Lyn will explain some of the reasons women were incarcerated there and introduce you to some of the ghostly figures who still haunt the premises. The meeting, which is open to everyone, will commence at 1.30 pm on Saturday at the MFHS Research Rooms, Library Precinct off Third Avenue, Mandurah. Members $8, non-members $10.