Chair says to reach out to the Peel Development Commission for RED grant application support

Updated July 7 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:00am
David Doepel is the Peel Development Commission chair. Picture: File image.

The fifth round of the Regional Economic Development Grants is now open. The Peel Development Commission (PDC) is pleased to deliver this program with support from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

