Chair says to reach out to the Peel Development Commission for RED grant application support

The fifth round of the Regional Economic Development Grants is now open. The Peel Development Commission (PDC) is pleased to deliver this program with support from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.
RED Grants are an annual state government initiative catalysing the region's economic development, with funding available for locally-driven projects stimulating investment, job creation, productivity, skills development, and economic diversification.
The state government has allocated $5 million for round five from a total investment of $45.8 million over eight years towards the RED Grants program. In our region of Peel, up to $250,000 is available for individual projects that support regional Western Australia's economic growth and development.
Through the previous four rounds of RED grants, $2,914,072 in funding was approved to support 28 projects in the Peel region that have created real economic impact and employment opportunities.
Projects supported in last year's round helped several Peel businesses increase their production capacity by constructing new facilities and installing essential and/or upgraded equipment to serve growing demand in both local and export markets. The program also supported the establishment of a solar-powered vertical farm (an Australian first). Together these initiatives show the diversity and innovation of Peel's businesses and communities.
The team at the PDC is committed to guiding prospective applicants in developing the best possible proposals. Throughout July, we invite applicants with Peel-based projects to meet with us in person to discuss your project and guide you on the criteria and application process. We are also open to providing constructive feedback to previously unsuccessful applicants considering reapplying for this round.
The application process is highly competitive. However, the prize of non-dilutive funding makes an effort worth it. Indeed, even applying can help a company or organisation sharpen its focus and think strategically about the opportunities in the region.
RED Grant funding is a real opportunity for tangible financial support for projects and garnering recognition for their contribution to building a more robust local economy, creating jobs and diversifying our regional industries.
We hope to see you at one of our one-to-one sessions to discuss your project. If you cannot make the scheduled timeslots, please contact us before submitting your application.
For more information about RED Grants and full details about Round 5 applications, visit the Peel Development Commission website https://www.peel.wa.gov.au/
