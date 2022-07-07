Mandurah Mail

Documentary sees cast spend a spooky night at Fairbridge Village in Dwellingup

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated July 7 2022 - 7:06am, first published 7:00am
Project Manifest cast members at Fairbridge Village. Picture: Supplied.

Three Western Australians heard voices, saw furniture move, and felt eerily cold at the haunted Fairbridge Village as part of a documentary called Project Manifest.

