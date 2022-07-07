Three Western Australians heard voices, saw furniture move, and felt eerily cold at the haunted Fairbridge Village as part of a documentary called Project Manifest.
The show, which is being pitched to Netflix, will see 10 cast members make their big goals and bucket lists a reality.
As part of the documentary, Joanne Colely faced her fear of ghosts at one of the most haunted places in WA.
She did this alongside the other WA cast members, psychics, and TNT paranormal activity investigators.
From 1913 to 1981, Fairbridge Village was a farm school that was home to a total of 3,580 children who came under various child migration schemes.
Sadly many children were subject to sexual, physical and mental abuse during their time there.
Before arriving to the site Bec Bucci and Kaye Doran, who are both psychic mediums, knew nothing about Fairbridge Village.
About 24 hours before arriving Bec started to hear bells chiming in her car, with her seven-year-old even asking what was ringing.
She said there was a strong sense of youthfulness and playfulness so she guessed children would be involved. On arrival, this thought was confirmed.
Both Bec and Kaye also picked up on a woman being pushed out of a window as they drove to Fairbridge.
This woman could be 35-year-old Mary Tanner who died on March 9, 1932. The West Australian reported that at 3am, Mary had fallen from a window at Fairbridge Farm and was killed.
Joanne admitted she was looking forward to learning more about the strange happenings at Fairbridge but as the night progressed her fears kicked in.
"The eerie feeling I had as I entered the cottage was amplified," she said.
"The Clive house had certain rooms that were a lot colder than others and I sensed a bad energy within them causing me to not want to enter some rooms."
However, visiting the Chapel at night was the most active experience for everyone involved.
The paranormal activity investigator put a white noise machine near the altar and asked if any ghosts would speak.
"The very active flashing machines suddenly went dead, the room seemed to get even darker and colder," Joanne recalled.
"Suddenly, the very heavy church bench was abruptly lifted up and moved in front of me and we heard loud and very clear words yelling "get out".
"This was enough for me to stand and leave the chapel immediately - I didn't need telling twice."
Psychic Bec believed this to be a priest who did horrible things to children. It was when she probed the priest further they were met with the church pew moving.
Kaye recalled the priest saying "psychics" through the paranormal equipment and felt he was not happy they were there.
"This was an eerie experience to say the least and a sad part of Fairbridge Village's history," Bec said.
"There certainly still needs to be a lot of healing for those touched by this place - both alive and passed over."
Keep your eye out for the show Project Manifest.
