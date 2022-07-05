'It's given us confidence': Rockingham Rams bring it back for stellar round 11 and 12

The Rockingham Rams had a stellar few rounds after a shaky start to the 2022 PFNL season, taking home two big wins in round 11 and 12.
Facing last year's grand final adversaries the South Mandurah Falcons in round 11, the Rams took out a 99-71 win on the Falcons' home turf.
Advertisement
Rams coach Ashley Snow told the Mail both round 11 and 12 had contributed heavily to the team's confidence moving forward after their loss to Pinjarra.
"Our round 12 Waroona game came off the back of probably our best performance of the year, the win over South Mandurah," he said.
"It was a real push for us and has given us the confidence now to know we can beat anyone and compete with the top couple of teams."
As far as the round 11 match against Waroona, Snow said it was a "workmanlike performance".
"We did enough, but probably didn't play the same level we did the week before. Still really happy with it."
It was a functional forward line and cohesive play which set the round 11 game as a standout for the Rams, something Snow said they hoped to carry into the rest of the season.
"Our ball movement was also a big positive - it was probably the best we've had this year."
Sitting in fourth place on the ladder, tied in points with the Pinjarra Tigers, the Rams will aim to creep their way back up in the next few rounds with sights set on finals.
"It's a brilliant competition at the moment, we're looking forward to seeing what surprises come through," Snow said.
"It's really good between the top five or so teams. Originally our goal was to make finals with the amount of changes we've had at the start of the year. We're starting to target a top three at this stage."
Re-evaluating the goal and aiming higher has set the Rams on a new warpath for next round, where they will face this season's top dogs the Mundijong Centrals.
Mundijong, in what has been a true underdog story, climbed from number four on last year's ladder, missing out on the grand final, to tearing through the 2022 season and taking out every top team.
Round 13 will also see Halls Head take on the Mandurah Mustangs and the Waroona Demons face-off against the Pinjarra Tigers.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.