Entertainer's dream

Advertisement
This exquisite contemporary resort style home is elegant and timeless, providing privacy, while still maximising the canal front and private jetty. Move your family in with ease as all of the furniture and fittings are included.
The entry leads to an elegant dining room for formal entertaining. Doors lead to the expansive home theatre with a projector system and movie theatre screen, and a separate room for media control and sound systems.
The fully equipped kitchen features granite bench tops and modern high spec appliances and overlooking the amazing entertainment room, family and meals area.
An expanse of windows frame the canal and beach front. Doors lead out to the undercover alfresco with outdoor kitchen, which allows indoor/outdoor living while you watch the dolphins frolic in the canal.
Opening off the alfresco area is another kitchen entertainment room with wine cellar storage, bathroom, laundry and powder room.
Located at the front of the home is the private resort style salt water solar heated pool.
Set in the private wing of the home is the king size main suite. A further three queen sized bedrooms are located in a separate zone of the home, as is the guest bathroom, separate powder room and laundry.
There's also a pizza oven, gym, 32 solar panels, and a triple garage.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.