There is a building to be constructed at the corner of Allnut Street/Dower Street for 25 homeless and 25 lower income people.
Minister Simone Gurk called it a sexy building.
I honestly hope that the responsible people are going to consider a different spot for it - not on a main road where tourists, football fans, school children and train users come through a lot.
I'm living close by and I am very disappointed that I wasn't informed about the building plans regarding the sexy homeless building. What a poor choice of words to sell the project. If it is so attractive, why not build it in Halls Head? According to the people involved, it will bring up the community spirit, improve the local businesses and will not affect house prices.
We have already had to put up with more and more crime and anti-social behaviour in this area since the train station and new health hub were built.
Why not give this sexy building to the Halls Head community? Because all the responsible politicians, business people are living there!. Name me one who would honestly want that kind of housing situation in their neighbourhood.
Why not just have a Charlie Gibson Column and be done with it? That way, Charlie can always have his say, and a few other readers might occasionally get their letters published. A win-win situation.
Re: Letter by Deb and Maz (Mail, Opinion, June 30), many years ago we did have such a venue, but it closed back then due to lack of patronage. It would be nice to see one operating again. Maybe even a jukebox or two installed? As a young teenager in Sydney, the bowling alley was a nice, wholesome place to hang out. The other was the local milk bar which had pinball machines. Sadly these have now been replaced by various electronic units, many with violent and warlike games installed.
Principally on the basis of Mandurah winning the 2022 Tourism Award, we talked a couple of our Perth friends into coming to Mandurah for a visit. We had a lovely lunch in the area around the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre and decided to visit Dolphin Quay for afternoon tea. We arrived at 2.55pm only to find the three cafes we approached cleaning up after closing. The cafe on the western foreshore in which we finally had coffee had a sign saying 'Kitchen closed at 2.30pm, but coffee and cake still available'.
Did someone forget to tell these establishments about the award?
Last Wednesday I tripped and fell in the car park of Harvey Norman. I would like to especially thank Louise for her first aid skills, passing nurse Bron and also the man who covered me with his jacket. Thanks too to all the others who helped and encouraged. Amazing helpful people. God bless you all.
This is just to inform anyone who may be interested in the installation of the 'Prepare to Stop' signs or lights before our traffic lights here in Mandurah, that I am still waiting for a reply.
MP David Templeman's office has forwarded my request to the relevant Minister and is also waiting for a reply which they will pass on to me.
