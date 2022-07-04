Re: Letter by Deb and Maz (Mail, Opinion, June 30), many years ago we did have such a venue, but it closed back then due to lack of patronage. It would be nice to see one operating again. Maybe even a jukebox or two installed? As a young teenager in Sydney, the bowling alley was a nice, wholesome place to hang out. The other was the local milk bar which had pinball machines. Sadly these have now been replaced by various electronic units, many with violent and warlike games installed.