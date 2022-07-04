NAIDOC Week has begun with a flag raising ceremony at Mandurah Police Station/Mandjoogoordap Maanatj Mia.
At 10am, community members gathered outside the station and local Indigenous elder Frank Nannup gave a welcome to country.
He recalled when the area was all bush, and the area across the road from the station was a drive-in movie theatre where he and his father's brothers would go.
It was a time, he said, when young people enjoyed going out into the bush and nature, and a time which tied into this year's theme 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!'
Children, officers and community members then worked together to raise the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian flags before an Aboriginal dance group performed a number of storytelling dances.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
