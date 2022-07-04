Shire of Murray calls for fire brigades to remain local government responsibility

The management of bush fire brigades should remain the responsibility of local governments, but with additional support from the state government until a clear model that demonstrates a better alternative is presented.
That's the position the Shire of Murray council will be advocating to the Western Australian Local Government Association (WALGA) following its recent council meeting.
Advertisement
WALGA is asking for feedback from local councils on how bush fire brigades should be managed in the future. This is part of its advocacy preparation ahead of state government consultation into the issue next year.
The shire has led a process of engagement and consultation with the five brigades in the district and received significant input into the recommendation approved by the council.
Shire president Cr David Bolt said volunteers wanted the brigades to be managed locally.
"I want to thank the tireless volunteers who are the lifeblood of our local bush fire brigades," Mr Bolt said.
"They have told us loud and clear that the people best placed to manage and make decisions regarding the brigades should be local people, with a deep and detailed understanding of the local area.
"Consequently, we will be taking the view that the shire is best placed to manage brigades in the future, but that we also need additional support from the state government with respect to funding and better access to training resources".
Although some other local governments are proposing removing the legislative requirement for WA Local Governments to manage volunteer bush fire brigades, a Shire report stated that this would be premature without a formal structure in place that defined how they would function in the future.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.