Mandurah Mail

Shire of Murray calls for fire brigades to remain local government responsibility

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated July 4 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAY LOCAL: The shire has led a process of engagement and consultation with the five bushfire brigades in the district. Picture: File Image.

The management of bush fire brigades should remain the responsibility of local governments, but with additional support from the state government until a clear model that demonstrates a better alternative is presented.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniela Cooper

Daniela Cooper

Editor

Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.