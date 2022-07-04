Free lifetime dog and cat registration in Murray

Cat and dog owners in the Shire of Murray may be eligible for free pet registration for life if they take part in an innovative pet sterilisation pilot program in the Shire.
The RSPCA WA-backed program offers reduced sterilisation costs, free microchipping and free lifetime pet registration for eligible pet owners who participate in the program and who hold a current WA Seniors Card, Pensioner Concession Card or Health Care Card.
The program is designed to help alleviate some of the costs associated with pet ownership in the Shire and also improve the welfare of animals.
Shire of Murray chief executive Dean Unsworth said "we know that owners who lack funds are least likely to get their pets sterilised, microchipped and registered, and that can lead to poor welfare outcomes for the animals".
"We also see an increased workload and costs for our rangers when unregistered animals stray and otherwise cause a nuisance," Mr Unsworth said.
"This pilot program will help pet owners on lower incomes, the animals, and the Shire in getting better outcomes across the board."
With support from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, the program is part funded by the State Government and administered by RSPCA WA.
Sterilisation and microchipping is carried out by veterinary practices with whom RSPCA WA is partnering to deliver these services to the community.
Other benefits of the program include:
At a time when our local dog and cat rescue groups are under increasing pressure, and families are having to make difficult choices given the increasing cost of living, this is project is a helping hand for eligible pet owners in the Shire of Murray.
Within the district, there is already a very high participation rate with cat and dog registration compliance, as well as compliance with the mandatory cat sterilisation requirements. These compliance outcomes have been achieved through diligence, education and working directly with the community, and consistent regulatory enforcement.
Ranger Services staff have accreditation to microchip both cat and dogs and this service is already offered to local pet owners at a reduced rate to support effective animal identification and assist with reuniting pets with owners.
"The pilot progam is another example of the Shire of Murray responding efficiently and effectively to the evolving needs of the community," Mr Unsworth said.
More details regarding the program will be announced in July following the state-wide launch of the program by RSPCA WA.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
