Free lifetime dog and cat registration on offer in Shire of Murray

Updated July 4 2022 - 2:16am, first published 12:43am
Free lifetime dog and cat registration in Murray

Cat and dog owners in the Shire of Murray may be eligible for free pet registration for life if they take part in an innovative pet sterilisation pilot program in the Shire.

Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

