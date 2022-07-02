Peel volunteer brigade chalks up half a century of service

A Peel emergency services brigade is celebrating a major milestone today after spending the past 50 years helping to save the lives of Western Australians.
The Pinjarra Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service (VFRS) was established in 1972 and has since played a critical role as a first responder to serious crashes, structure fires and major bushfires.
To commemorate its 50-year anniversary, the brigade will be honoured at an awards ceremony on Saturday night, with a special plaque to be presented to mark the significant milestone.
Pinjarra VFRS has responded to almost 280 incidents over the past three years, including 27 road crashes in 2021.
The brigade is often the first to the scene of traffic accidents along the busy Forrest and South Western highways.
One of Pinjarra VFRS' longest-serving members is brigade Captain Ken Jones, who started as a 'junior' in 1983.
A process to upgrade Pinjarra's headquarters has started, with the project put out for tender in May.
The brigade is also set to receive a new urban tanker to boost local firefighting capabilities as part of the McGowan Government's $140 million investment in frontline emergency services vehicles.
Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clarke said the Pinjarra VRFS's bravery and resilience in responding to emergency situations had "played a vital role in keeping our community safe".
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
