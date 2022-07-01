Longstanding Mandurah Seniors and Community Centre member John Reid has been recognised as Mandurah's newest Local Legend for his involvement and contributions to the centre over the years.
The seniors centre holds special sentiment for John, as it was the place he met new friends and made connections with others after he moved to Mandurah from Kalgoorlie in 2010.
As a new resident, John received a Mandurah Seniors Directory where the snooker tables at the centre enticed him to visit, and he was warmly welcomed. John often comments to seniors centre staff about how much the centre means to him and how it changed his life.
John has since eargerly volunteered in various positions at the centre including washing dishes in the kitchen, driving the seniors bus, setting up for bingo games and serving at the bar during functions.
To show his appreciation for the centre, John has made several generous donations which has allowed for the refurbishment of two snooker tables, plus the purchase of new furniture for the outdoor deck and a digital piano in the centre's dining room to be enjoyed for singalong sessions and functions.
John now lives in Waroona with his family but still makes the trip to Mandurah twice a week to play snooker and mingle with friends at the centre.
With his 80th birthday fast approaching John will be relocating to Coolgardie with his family soon, but says that despite moving away he will always be a member of Mandurah's seniors centre community.
Mayor Rhys Williams said John was a great example of how important it is to "stay connected and engaged with something you love and have a sense of purpose in order to live an active, healthy and independent life, especially in our older years".
"We'd like to thank John for the many amazing impacts he's had on both people and place at the centre," Mr Williams said.
"He is a Local Legend that will be greatly missed, and we wish him well for the move and his upcoming milestone birthday."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
