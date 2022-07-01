Mandurah Mail

Local Legend John Reid recognised by the City of Mandurah

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated July 1 2022 - 8:05am, first published 3:34am
CONNECTED: Mayor Rhys Williams says John Reid will be 'greatly missed' when he relocates to Coolgardie. Picture: Supplied.

Longstanding Mandurah Seniors and Community Centre member John Reid has been recognised as Mandurah's newest Local Legend for his involvement and contributions to the centre over the years.

