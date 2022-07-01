Ravenswood residents are expected to get a community centre in 2023 after the Shire of Murray council endorsed the design and construction at its June meeting.
The new centre, which will be on Jones Lane, will include a main function space of 100m2, a heat-and-serve kitchen, meeting room, storage spaces and amenities, an outdoor alfresco and an outdoor play area/ground.
This endorsement comes following the WA Labor party committing $750,000 for the centre in the 2021-22 state budget.
A further $150,000 was allocated to the project in the Shire's 2021-22 budget through municipal funds and Alcoa Partnership funding.
Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clarke said since being elected in 2017 the Ravenswood community had been lobbying for a community hub.
"I have lobbied, advocated and been a strong supporter for the community of Ravenswood to firstly get the funding from the state government, and to make sure the Shire of Murray proceed with their plans to deliver for Ravenswood," she said.
"The community centre will not only be a town hall but a hub for the community to get together, a place to host events and to give the town of Ravenswood its own identity."
Shire of Murray president David Bolt said the council had to navigate complex funding challenges to deliver the project.
"The Ravenswood community has long been vocal in its desire to have a community hub," he said.
"The increasing cost of materials and labour has made getting the community centre plans to this point challenging and I am grateful to the community for their engagement, patience and support.
"Ravenswood will now have a quality facility for future generations that will help support an active and healthy community."
Timberbuilt Australia has been chosen as the preferred tenderer for the design and construction of the Ravenswood Community Centre.
