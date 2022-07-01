Mandurah Mail

Ravenswood Community Centre expected to open in 2023

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:30am
Ravenswood community group with Shire of Murray leaders at the location of the community centre. Picture: Supplied.

Ravenswood residents are expected to get a community centre in 2023 after the Shire of Murray council endorsed the design and construction at its June meeting.

