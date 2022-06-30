Mandurah Mail

Year 9 student leaders at Mandurah Baptist College organise head shaves

By Ferg Inglis | Head of Year 9
Updated June 30 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:46pm
CONTRIBUTION: Kaelin Jansen van Rensburg, Riley Laden and Nerinne Prinsloo get involved. Picture: Supplied.

Year 9 student leaders at Mandurah Baptist College have coordinated a team of 13 students and staff members, who bravely volunteered to cut off ponytails or shave their heads to raise money for cancer research.

