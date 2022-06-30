Year 9 student leaders at Mandurah Baptist College have coordinated a team of 13 students and staff members, who bravely volunteered to cut off ponytails or shave their heads to raise money for cancer research.
While the music played and the clippers whirred last Tuesday, the Year 12 leaders ran a tasty sausage sizzle.
Advertisement
Donated ponytails were sent off to be made into wigs for chemo patients, while the funds raised were donated to blood cancer research.
Other students participated by bringing their gold coin donation for crazy hair day. Overall, the school raised more than $7000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.