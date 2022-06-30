Op shop offering support to invisible illnesses set to open in Mandurah

A new op shop is coming to Mandurah to support the invisible illness community and those without a home.
Invisible Illnesses Inc is a not-for-profit offering in-person support and social groups for those who suffer from disorders such as fibromyalgia, chronic pain, depression, diabetes, ADHD, and chronic fatigue.
Shop 4 A Cause will be officially opening on July 4 at 9am inside the Halls Head Shopping Centre.
A spokesperson said the charity "understands what it's like to feel alone while struggling with an invisible illness and support not only sufferers but those that support sufferers as well".
This is the third op shop the organisation will be opening with two currently located in Rockingham.
Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
