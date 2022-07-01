Mandurah Mail

Mandurah council vows to protect hectares of acquired bushland

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated July 1 2022 - 3:11am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Land acquired by the City of Mandurah in 2014. Picture: File image.

In 2006, Mandurah council committed to a bushland purchase program, setting a target of protecting 150ha of bushland from development.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CS

Claire Sadler

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.