In 2006, Mandurah council committed to a bushland purchase program, setting a target of protecting 150ha of bushland from development.
In May 2022, the City of Mandurah achieved this ambitious goal with the purchase of 82.6ha on Dunkeld Drive, which rounded up the land acquired to 148.91 ha.
The City has acquired 24ha in Mulga Drive, Parklands, 0.75ha in Gumnut Reserve, Dawesville, 31.26ha in Hexham Wetland, 10.3ha in Lakeside Parkway, and 83.6ha at Lot 7 Dunkeld Drive in Herron.
The City have also advocated to the state government to buy around 800ha of bushland in Mandurah.
At the June council meeting, councillors acknowledged this achievement and moved a motion to change the focus of the Bushland Acquisition Reserve fund away from purchasing land assets and toward the management of existing assets.
The fund now known as the Bushland and Environmental Protection Reserve will see the present allocation of $500,000 that is added to the reserve fund, each year, to $200,000 with the remaining $300,000 being redirected to bushland maintenance activities.
Capital works relating to significant environmental restoration projects can now also be funded from this reserve fund.
As the meeting got underway, zoologist and Ways to Nature owner Sarah Way spoke in favour of the motion in a deputation.
"Destruction and fragmentation of remnant vegetation is one of the leading causes of decline and loss of flora and fauna," she said.
If this [vegetation] can be saved it is so much more valuable in terms of eco system functioning, resilience and biodiversity value compared to reconstructing habitats and revegetating areas.
"The continuation of the bushland protection strategy and bushland acquisition reserve is so important to biodiversity conservation - a continued investment is an investment towards the sustainability of our city."
The Mandurah Environmental Advisory Group also supported the City officer's recommendations.
What a grand vision city officers and councillors had back in 2006 at a time where Mandurah was the fastest growing local government in Australia.- Mayor Rhys Williams
The motion was moved by deputy mayor Caroline Knight and seconded by Cr Daniel Wilkins.
Cr Knight said the acquisition of 150ha made her extremely proud.
"This is a truly fabulous achievement that is celebrated in local governments across the country," she said.
"The sophisticated plans we have in front of us are a real credit to the dedicated staff on our environmental team.
"This will allow us to properly care for a valuable asset."
Cr Knight made mention of Marlee Reserve, which used to be a dumping ground but since the City invested in the bushland "it's a valuable and much loved piece of land".
Mayor Rhys Williams made an amendment to the motion requesting the Director of Built and Natural Environment to develop a council policy to ensure the annual investments of $200,000 and $300,000 would continue to be provided into the future. This was passed unanimously.
Mr Williams made recognition of the ongoing commitment of councils past to protect the region's bushland.
"What a grand vision city officers and councillors had back in 2006 at a time where Mandurah was the fastest growing local government in Australia," he said.
"Urban tree canopy has increased since 2012 despite rapid growth - this wouldn't have been achieved without this policy."
