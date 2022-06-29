An upgraded science laboratory will allow for a specialist aquaponics program to be set up at Ocean Road Primary School in Dawesville.
The new $60,000 lab was opened on Wednesday and aims to replicate what students will see when they enter the workforce.
The upgrade is part of the state government's Primary School Science Program, which is converting 135 primary school classrooms into science labs.
The first round of the program transformed 200 primary school classrooms into purpose-built science laboratories with sinks, benches, 3D models and equipment.
At the 2021 election, the state government promised to transform an additional 135 classrooms into new science laboratories over four years.
Dawesville MP Lisa Munday said it was essential students had access to quality STEM facilities and resources to use at school, as it helped to get them ready for jobs of the future.
"Ocean Road Primary School already has a fantastic science program, but I know these wonderful new facilities will be welcomed by students and staff, and help them to really take STEM learning at the school to the next level."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
