The reopening of the 25-metre indoor pool at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre (MARC) will be further delayed, after the City of Mandurah received no tenders to replace the section of roof.
Stormwater damaged a section of roof last year and engineering reports have recommended to completely remove and replace the roof structure.
The City in April announced that the roof replacement project would go to tender with work expected to begin in late 2022.
But Mayor Rhys Williams on Wednesday said the WA construction industry was under immense pressure with high demand, labour and material shortages, plus skyrocketing cost of materials.
"In light of the current construction market, the City received no tenders for its roof replacement project and we'll now have to reassess our approach," Mayor Williams said.
The City is looking at a new procurement process to include separate design and construction tenders, latest market pressures and industry feedback.
With no further delays, the project is now due to be completed and the 25m pool reopened in late 2023.
"I appreciate this is very frustrating for our community and we sincerely apologise for the disruption this has caused," Mr Williams said.
"We remain determined to get the roof replacement works done as quickly as possible and get our community safely back to using the pool."
The damaged section of roof was part of the original roof structure from 1982 that existed before the MARC redevelopment in 2016. It first became apparent that there was something wrong with the structure above the 25m indoor pool after a period of significant rainfall last year.
City chief executive Mark Newman said the roof replacement was a complex and technical capital works project that was further complicated by current market conditions.
"The pressure the construction industry is under has further intensified in the time since we first started scoping this project, and we need to adapt our approach to the market if we are to have any chance of securing someone to do the work required," he said.
"The majority of the MARC remains accessible and fully-functioning and our staff have been able to adapt to the loss of the 25m pool with alternative arrangements and programs.
"However, some in our community ultimately rely on this pool for a range of important health, wellbeing and leisure activities and the City will do what it can in these unique and unexpected circumstances to get this pool back open as quickly and safely as possible."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
