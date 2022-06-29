Mandurah Mail

New Madora Bay school officially named

Daniela Cooper
Daniela Cooper
Updated June 29 2022 - 10:29am, first published 10:14am
It's not edgy and it definitely comes as no surprise, nevertheless...Madora Bay Primary School was today announced the official name of the new school opening in Madora Bay in 2023.

