New Madora Bay school officially named

It's not edgy and it definitely comes as no surprise, nevertheless...Madora Bay Primary School was today announced the official name of the new school opening in Madora Bay in 2023.
The local community was consulted on three potential names, with Madora Bay Primary School being the most popular option.
The name reflects the school's coastal location and is expected to build pride in the suburb and community, according to Education Minister Sue Ellery.
The $25.7million school, which is the first in the suburb of Madora Bay, is currently under construction and will accommodate 650 students from kindergarten to Year 6.
It will include a dedicated kindergarten and pre-primary block, administration block with dental therapy facilities and two double-storey general classroom blocks.
The school will also feature a general learning block with an inclusive education classroom and an art and science room.
The school was designed by Carabiner and is being built by Universal Constructions Pty Ltd.
Mandurah MP David Templeman said the new school was "incredibly important" to the growing Madora Bay community.
Robyn Clark has been appointed the school's Manager of Corporate Services.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
