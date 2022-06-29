Whether you are new to skating or a pro, there is something for everyone. The ice skating rink is wheelchair accessible and there is also sensory sessions available for children who need a low stimulus environment. Skating in Mandurah will be open each day from 10am to 8pm, with ice skating sessions starting every hour, on the hour for 45 minutes. Ensure you arrive 20 minutes early to secure your tickets and to buckle up your skates. Don't forget to bring your own pair of socks. Tickets available to purchase online or at the event.