Mandurah Mail
What's on

NAIDOC Week events around the corner

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated June 29 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raising flag ceremony at the Mandurah Police station on Monday. Picture: File image.

Flag raising ceremony

July 4

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CS

Claire Sadler

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.