July 4
NAIDOC Week starts on Sunday. To celebrate, Mandurah Police will host a flag raising ceremony on Monday from 9.30am. The event is open to the public. Local community members will be providing entertainment and there will be light refreshments. Come and join in.
July 6
Come along for a cultural walk with George Walley. The walk will be along Joseph and Dulcie Nannup road, and Old Pinjarra Road from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Join Nidjalla Waangan Mia for lunch and a yarn afterwards. Call to RSVP on 9586 4850 by July 4.
July 10
Revd. Jacqui will be presiding over a special commemorative service in acknowledgment of Bindjareb man Yaburgurt (George Winjan) who was 10 years old at the time of the Pinjarra Massacre, and whose remains are buried within the Christ's Church Anglican Parish Of Mandurah grounds. This service will be held on Sunday, July 10 at 10am. All are welcome to attend.
5-7 July, 12-14 July
In celebration of NAIDOC week, Mandurah Museum is showcasing the artwork of well-known local Bindjareb artist Gloria Kearing. Children can complete a self-guided booklet which encourages them to view Gloria's paintings and read her stories. Completing this booklet will increase their awareness of how Nyoongar people live on, enjoy, and care for the land. Inspired by Gloria's stories, children can make a pom-pom turtle. Suitable for ages 5-11 years old. Sessions run from 10.30am to 11.30am. To book, contact 08 9550 3683 or museum@mandurah.wa.gov.au
July 1 - 17
Whether you are new to skating or a pro, there is something for everyone. The ice skating rink is wheelchair accessible and there is also sensory sessions available for children who need a low stimulus environment. Skating in Mandurah will be open each day from 10am to 8pm, with ice skating sessions starting every hour, on the hour for 45 minutes. Ensure you arrive 20 minutes early to secure your tickets and to buckle up your skates. Don't forget to bring your own pair of socks. Tickets available to purchase online or at the event.
