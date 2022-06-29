Comfortable cancer care

GenesisCare is an integrated cancer care centre conveniently located in Mandurah.
"It is such a stressful time for anyone diagnosed with cancer and definitely a relief to be able to have treatment close to home without having the extra burden of travelling to Bunbury or Perth," centre leader, Maryna van der Westhuizen said.
Advertisement
"We are really excited at being able to provide radiation and medical oncology services to the local population in the Peel and Rockingham region."
Treating different adult cancers from skin cancers to breast cancer, the oncology services are provided by highly-trained staff including medical and radiation oncologists.
Radiation oncologist Dr Kasri Rahim said, "In the last three years we have been really delighted with the opportunity to serve the wider community of the Peel region and beyond. We look forward to bringing more advanced radiation therapy treatments in the years to come."
Providing a calm, comfortable and relaxing environment for those having treatments, the centre also offers an exercise physiologist and gymnasium as well as a dedicated specialist breast cancer nurse and prostate cancer specialist nurse.
GenesisCare have found that including exercise into your recovery can be very beneficial in your cancer journey, and is something that has been well-loved by patients.
Even though the world is going through a difficult time with Covid-19, it's important to maintain regular health appointments with your GP, including breast and skin checks. If anything does need further investigation or referral, consider a referral to GenesisCare, Mandurah.
"We are affiliated with private allied health service providers locally and our patients also have access to public allied health service providers at the Peel Health Campus, in walking distance from our location," Maryna said.
It is such a stressful time for anyone diagnosed with cancer and definitely a relief to be able to have treatment close to home without having the extra burden of travelling to Bunbury or Perth.- Centre leader, Maryna van der Westhuizen, GenesisCare Mandurah
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.