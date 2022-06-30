Local Leaders: Andrew McKerrell on challenges Mandurah businesses face in 2022

Believe it or not, but we're now halfway through the 2022 calendar year already and have just started a new financial year.
The past six months seem like a blur for many businesses who are run off their feet expressing that they have never been busier. Whilst this may sound positive and welcomed given the past 24 months, the underlying reason is of grave concern to the Chamber, as it is a complex and challenging issue - labour.
Almost all businesses who operate with employees are crying out for more staff, with more open positions and employment opportunities than we have seen years, we just can't seem to get the people we need. Identifying the root cause of this issue highlights even more challenges; housing stock shortages, access to the little stock available, rising costs of living, skills requirements, local and global supply chain disruptions, and ever-competing priorities, all interconnected.
Unfortunately, there is no easy or permanent quick fix for these challenges, however we can all continue to make small changes that do have a big impact. Some of these changes cost little and some cost nothing at all; shopping locally and supporting small businesses still has a massive positive impact on our localised economies and is of the utmost importance. When supporting our small businesses, another small change that can be made is one of attitude; be kind and patient - we're understaffed and things may take a little longer, be understanding - you have the power to make the interaction a great one, be an advocate - if something is good, say something, spread the word.
As we move into the 2022/23 financial year, now is the time our governments are releasing their budgets. The state has again published a strong, comprehensive budget, however whilst there are many good things on the horizon in this budget, there are also many questions and points in need of clarification. One such area for question focuses on the projected healthy surplus and whether such a surplus is needed or would be better suited in alleviating inflation pressures through subsidised charges and taxes. Significant work is being done in this space by multiple agencies and organisations, with some incredible, game-changing ideas on the table. Our regional local governments are also publishing their budgets and associated rates structures.
Across the board, we are unfortunately seeing a general increase to rates which will result in further burden added to business' bottom line at a time heightened pressure. Accompanying many of these increases are bold infrastructure projects, increased capital works and maintenance programs, and targeted service delivery initiatives.
The Chamber anticipates all of these changes will have a positive effect on business through direct delivery engagement or resulting in the ease of operating pressures downstream acting as a trade-off to an initial expense increase.
Whilst it's been a tough first half of the year for business the Chamber is confident in our business community's continued robust resilience, and we know that together we can weather the storm and come out the other side strong.
