Local Leaders: Andrew McKerrell on challenges Mandurah businesses face in 2022

Unfortunately, there is no easy or permanent quick fix for these challenges, however we can all continue to make small changes that do have a big impact. Some of these changes cost little and some cost nothing at all; shopping locally and supporting small businesses still has a massive positive impact on our localised economies and is of the utmost importance. When supporting our small businesses, another small change that can be made is one of attitude; be kind and patient - we're understaffed and things may take a little longer, be understanding - you have the power to make the interaction a great one, be an advocate - if something is good, say something, spread the word.