'Believe in yourself': Frederick Irwin graduate appointed as permanent Supreme Court Registrar

Former Frederick Irwin student Acacia Hosking has been appointed as a permanent registrar at the Supreme Court of Western Australia after acting in the role since November of 2020.
Ms Hosking, who is one of eight current Supreme Court registrars in WA, said she had thoroughly enjoyed her time as an acting registrar and was looking forward to taking on a permanent position.
Advertisement
"While undertaking the acting role, I realised I loved working as a registrar and found the role very fulfilling," she said.
"I'm delighted to now have the opportunity to undertake the registrar role on a permanent basis."
Ms Hosking said the work of a registrar was deeply rewarding, facilitating mediations to help parties resolve their disputes.
"The importance of mediations and the work of registrars is demonstrated by the fact that only about two per cent of contested civil matters go to trial," Ms Hosking said.
Reflecting on the best piece of career advice she had ever received, Ms Hosking said what stuck out to her was "to take hold of every opportunity".
Always be willing to continue to learn and grow.- Registrar Acacia Hosking
"Seek out, embrace and make the most of every opportunity. Be prepared to take chances and say yes to opportunities because you never know where they might take you."
Since graduating from Frederick Irwin and beginning her career, Ms Hosking has had a number of unique experiences, such as working on a High Court proceeding, working on an international arbitration in London and spending time working and living overseas.
Her advice to anyone wishing to one day become a registrar at the Supreme Court was to, above all else, "believe in yourself".
"Work hard, apply yourself to your studies and give everything you do your very best. Always be willing to continue to learn and grow.
"Believe in yourself and believe you can do anything you put your mind to."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.