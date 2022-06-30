Mandurah Mail

'Believe in yourself': Frederick Irwin graduate appointed as permanent Supreme Court Registrar

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
APPOINTED: Frederick Irwin graduate Acacia Hosking has been appointed as a permanent registrar at the Supreme Court of Western Australia. Pictures: File Images.

Former Frederick Irwin student Acacia Hosking has been appointed as a permanent registrar at the Supreme Court of Western Australia after acting in the role since November of 2020.

