ResSleep ensure solutions

SLEEP disorders impact millions of Australians every year.
ResSleep WA is a leading sleep health clinic in Mandurah that provides professional, outcome-focused care for the treatment of snoring, sleep apnea and more.
Every day ResSleep WA earn their reputation by putting its patients first.
With their team of friendly knowledgeable staff and a comprehensive range of products, they are ready to help you achieve healthy sleep.
"With our combined 20 years of experience, there isn't much we haven't seen in the world of sleep disorders," CPAP therapist, Rebecca Watson said.
"ResSleep WA's clinics are proud to be a ResMed authorised dealer for DVA and NDIS affiliates. Supporting our clients to gain access to the best care is such a joy."
"We help bridge the gap between the patient and their medical team, through CPAP education, management of therapy compliance, and long-term monitoring. Setting patients up for success and a better night's sleep," she said.
"Every day we see CPAP devices in a range of conditions. Hygiene, cleanliness, dust and sticky tape all affect your health. Only last week a patient visited us in Mandurah blaming their CPAP device for causing sinus congestion."
"After a detailed inspection, I found the intake filter looking like a shagpile carpet and their mask was covered in black mold. Our respiratory system has no defense against this type of poor hygiene, and this explained his symptoms."
"After purchasing some hypoallergenic device filters and a new mask, I encourage him to keep his annual appointment to prevent this from happening again. I am confident he will be feeling better soon."
ResSleep WA is helping to ensure patients have all they need for their CPAP therapy.
Their virtual hub, Place of Dreams, for example, enables you to book virtual consults - browse a range of products and read the latest sleep health tips online.
If you are having trouble using your CPAP device or it's hiding in the back of your linen cupboard, please contact ResSleep WA.
There are tools, tips, tricks, and resources that our highly trained staff can recommend.
You might be surprised by what helps you get back on track.
