Seek help this tax time

A reputable business to help you sort out your finances this tax time, Growth Partners are a company that pride themselves in making your experience as stress-free as possible.
Now operating independently from Income Tax Professionals (ITP), Growth Partners are still the same team, as well as providing the same services.
"We are different from many practices as we specialise dealing with individuals, small businesses, partnerships trusts and companies, family businesses, sub contractors and self managed super funds," owner of Growth Partners, Mark Polglase said.
"We offer a very personalised service and are available for questions all year round. We really like to get to know our clients so we can help them as much as we possibly can."
The business has locations throughout the southwest of Western Australia including Mandarah, Bunbury, Busselton, Margaret River and Albany, so you won't have to go out of your way for a reliable tax professional.
"The business is owned locally and operated by people that live in the community. We offer a very personalised service and are available for questions all year round," Mark said.
Mark Polglase has been operating the business for 25 years, and has a lot of knowledge when it comes to sorting out your taxes.
"Some of my main tips for tax time include, to be wary trying to do it yourself. Lots of deductions are missed or claimed incorrectly," he said.
"Take the stress away by having us do it for you quickly, and your fee is tax deductible. Keep all receipts that you may want to claim. Make sure we ask you questions about claims you might have."
Since separating from ITP, Growth Partners have new signage and branding, so make sure to keep a look out when you're seeking help this tax time.
"We love tax time and look forward to seeing our existing clients, and welcoming any new ones," Mark said.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
