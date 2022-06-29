Spacious and thriving

Advertisement
Freedom meets convenience in this Falcon home, surrounded by a wonderful beach community in Pleasant Grove, as well as the beautiful nature which surrounds the property. This home suits a variety of people, from families, to hobbyists, to gardeners, there's enough room on the property for a range of activities.
The spacious main bedroom boasts an ensuite with a corner bath, as well as a generously sized walk in robe.
The stylish kitchen has plenty of bench space, a corner pantry, dishwasher, microwave recess, electric wall oven, rangehood and ceramic electric hot plates. With an open-plan living area, and an office large enough to be a fourth bedroom, there will be no shortage of space for you to enjoy. Get cosy in winter next to your woodfire in the main living area, or get cool under the ceiling fans which are throughout the home.
The garden is a great place for children to let their imaginations run wild, while the shed is the perfect place to set up shop and work on those projects you've been wanting to get to. As well as a courtyard, the garden has a spacious alfresco, where you can overlook your beautiful garden from the pergola.
With an abundance of mature fruit trees, your mandarin, lemon, orange, fig and mango needs will all be met. The home is also complete with 12 solar panels, and a BioMAX septic system.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.