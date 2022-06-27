Mandurah Mail

Mandurah couple John and Rae celebrate 65 years of making memories together

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:56am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rae and John Severin will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on July 6. Picture: Claire Sadler.

On July 6, John and Rae Severin will be quietly celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CS

Claire Sadler

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.