If you're a follower of the PFNLW, you've likely heard of star player Jena Daniel.
Daniel was part of the Pinjarra Tigers founding women's team and has seen the team through two premiership wins.
Advertisement
Over the weekend, Daniel played as part of the Perth vs WA Country Women's State Match alongside three of her Peel teammates Tess Hall, Shanae Jeffries and Maddison Mudge, and was named vice captain for the state team.
Daniel has been a key player for Pinjarra since the team's inception, and she says club culture has played a huge role in her sticking around for so long.
"I played netball for Pinjarra and once footy started I went over. I did a couple of years at Peel Thunder back in the day," Daniel told the Mail.
"We've got a really big group of girls and they're just very accepting of all different people with different personalities."
With a family-oriented, social and positive environment to thrive in and chase her footy dreams, Daniel said she experienced a lot of monumental moments.
"Our grand final wins are definitely highlights. Our first two years in the comp we won the grandy, and I think it was in the first or second year I was MVP for that grand final."
Daniel said that coach Jason Mudge helped the team form a cohesive, tough-shelled side who worked well in tandem.
"We've had the same coach throughout and we stick to our gameplay, which depends on who we play against. As far as new players who come in, we have all the same training drills.
"It takes all 18 players to get the ball from one end of the field to the other."
The 2022 PFNLW season has seen the Tigers sitting on the top spot of the ladder, with their biggest contenders the South Mandurah Falcons on their tails.
"The grandy is definitely our goal this season. We won the first two, they won the second two - this next one is kind of the hit out between us and them," Daniel said.
"We definitely enjoy playing against them whether we win or lose."
Daniel said being part of the state team was a bonus to an already phenomenal footy season.
"It was definitely cool to play a game at that level.
"It was absolutely freezing, but playing with a group of girls from all around and being selected as one of 25 players in the state was pretty amazing."
When Daniel isn't out on the field she loves motocross, camping and getting outdoors.
Advertisement
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.