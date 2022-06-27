Mandurah Mail

Round five of the Regional Economic Development Grants now open to Mandurah businesses

Updated June 27 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:11am
Previous RED grant recipient's Caravan King with Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clarke and Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan. Picture: Claire Sadler.

The fifth round of the Regional Economic Development (RED) grants is now open.

