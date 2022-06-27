The fifth round of the Regional Economic Development (RED) grants is now open.
The RED grants provide up to $250,000 for eligible projects that support jobs, expand or diversify industry, develop skills, increase business productivity and attract new investment to the regions.
The previous rounds are helping to deliver 263 business and community-driven projects across regional Western Australia.
Several local projects have been funded through the RED grants program including Little Stiller, Mandurah Cruises, Visit Mandurah, and Miami Bakehouse.
Dawesville MP Lisa Munday said the RED grants delivered sustainable jobs and secured the economic future of our regional communities.
Applications are now open and close on August 24.
Further information on the program including guidelines and application details are available at www.drd.wa.gov.au/rfr/REDG/ or through the Peel Development Commission's website.
