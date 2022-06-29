City of Mandurah adopts 2022/23 budget, 4.43 per cent rate hike

The City of Mandurah council endorsed a rate rise of 4.43 percent as a part of its 2022/23 budget at the June council meeting.
Operating revenue is expected to total $124.11 million, with a focus on Transform Mandurah, the City Centre renewal, and addressing social disadvantage.
Advertisement
The annual budget contains a deficit of $560,211 with a target set by council for City officers to find savings during the financial year, to achieve a nil deficit by June 30, 2023.
As the meeting got underway a petition was presented to the council, which was signed by 568 residents requesting the City to review the 4.43 percent rate increase.
The push for a lower rate increase of 2.5 percent was spearheaded by Mandurah resident Brad Bedford, who made a deputation opposing the motion.
"Many people in Mandurah are struggling with the cost of living," he said. "I believe a 2.5 percent rate increase can be achieved - council should ask the state and federal government for concessions."
Earlier:
The motion to adopt the 2022/23 budget including approving the rate rise was moved by Mayor Rhys Williams and seconded by Cr Don Pember.
Mr Williams highlighted how the budget would aim to keep the momentum of capital works while also investing in community spaces for the future before speaking on the rate increase.
"No one sits in this chamber tonight enjoying this rate increase and yet we have to consider the balance between what's best for the community and responsible for the future," he said.
"If we don't have rate increases to meet our intentions then we're not being honest - we are already not spending enough on assets to not put a burden on future generations and that's not the legacy I want to leave. As decision makers our responsibility is making a decision that best serves our community."
Cr Pember said it wasn't a pleasure to have to raise the rates but a "necessity to have a city that is great to live in and can welcome visitors.
"It would be easy to have a zero or 2.5 percent increase but we have to have increased rates otherwise it would be short sighted," he said. "I support the motion for today and the future."
Cr Ahmed Zilani was the only councillor against the motion, calling on a 2.5 percent rate increase for 2022/23.
"Our rate payers are struggling and we shouldn't over burden them with excessive rate rises," he said.
Cr Zilani said the City should look at ways to reduce operating costs and rework capital works programs to prioritise the most impactful projects.
According to the City officer's report, by not investing in assets now, ratepayers can likely expect "more substantial rate increases in the future and that is simply not a forward-looking or responsible way to manage our community's money".
"Any rate increase is a hard decision to make but to deliver the current services that the community enjoys and expects, will require an increase in rates," the report read.
Advertisement
"It would be irresponsible of the council, knowing what the cost increases will be next year, to not raise rates to cover the increase in costs to deliver the services and programs."
The report outlined that the City had been able to keep the proposed rate increase to below that of inflation.
If you're having trouble paying rates the City has payment options designed to alleviate financial pressures. For help and advice contact the rates team on 9550 3777.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.