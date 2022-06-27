Mandurah Mail

Pinjarra starts first croquet club

Updated June 27 2022 - 3:55am, first published 2:08am
FOUNDING COMMITTEE: Sheila Twine, Liz Nicholas, Fran Graham, Steve Nicholas and Alice Mol. Picture: Supplied.

Pinjarra has launched its own croquet club, which in a short time has accrued a ton of local support and 15 regular members.

