Pinjarra has launched its own croquet club, which in a short time has accrued a ton of local support and 15 regular members.
Earlier this year Croquet West, alongside the Shire of Murray, invited the local community to come along and try playing a game of croquet at Sir Ross McLarty oval.
The event was highly attended, with Councilor Douglas McLarty, great nephew of Sir Ross McLarty, opening and welcoming the public to the event.
With a clear demand for croquet in the area, a group of locals set about organising their own club.
Local legend and philanthropist Dr Sheila Twine is a member of the founding committee and an accredited coach who has signed on to assist the club.
"I am delighted with the skills that the newbies have gained already. I look forward to the time when we host our first competition," Ms Twine said.
Shire of Murray CEO Dean Unsworth has pledged support for the fledgling club and Alcoa confirmed a grant of over $2,800 to aid with the purchase of mallets, hoops, balls and other goods the club would need.
Founding club president Liz Nicholas said the club was an "exciting addition" to sporting facilities in Pinjarra.
"Croquet is a game that can be played and enjoyed by all age groups, it's great fun and very social," Ms Nicholas said.
"We are very grateful to Croquet West and their experienced coaches for the enormous amount of support and encouragement they have given us."
