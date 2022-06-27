Judith Tuckey receives Order of Australia medal for her lifelong service to Mandurah

Well-regarded volunteer Judith Tuckey has been recognised with an Order of Australia medal for her service to the Mandurah community.
Ms Tuckey's first association with Mandurah came when her family spent holidays renting a property on Fairbridge Road.
In 1950, her family moved to Mandurah on retirement and bought a property on that same street, which has since been rebuilt twice and is still Ms Tuckey's home to this day.
From the moment Ms Tuckey moved to Mandurah with her husband, local Owen Tuckey and two young children she wanted to make a difference.
Mandurah was still seen as a fishing village in 1954 with a population of only 1300 people. Ms Tuckey soon saw the need for a kindergarten in the region.
I married into a big family and felt everyone in Mandurah was related to me all of a sudden.- Judith Tuckey OAM
"There were quite a lot of young mums like myself so we decided to raise money for a kindergarten - during that time kindergartens had no attachment to schools," she said.
"It took us about three years to raise enough money to build the buildings.
"That's how my service all started."
Around the same time, Ms Tuckey joined a Toastmasters Club, which trains people in meeting procedures and public speaking. This club is what gave her the confidence to continue her service to the community.
She went on to be a founding member of several clubs and organisations including the Mandurah Country Golf Club, the local branch of the Arthritis Foundation of WA (AFWA), and the Mandurah Citizens Advice Bureau.
Ms Tuckey was also a board member for AFWA from 1977 to 1981.
"My mother had arthritis so I used to take her to see the rheumatologist and he said there wasn't an AFWA branch in Mandurah," Ms Tuckey said.
"I started a branch and then I coordinated the door knock for heart-cancer-arthritis annual appeal for eight years - that was hard work."
As a volunteer for the Mandurah Citizens Advice Bureau, Ms Tuckey helped low income earners and people with disabilities complete their tax returns.
However, one of Ms Tuckey's most proudest moments was opening the not-for-profit Coolibah Care Retirement Village with her husband.
Still running today, Coolibah Care has provided affordable accommodation and aged care to elderly residents since 1968.
"Mandurah was full of elderly people and both mine and my husbands' parents were getting older so I thought we should create some affordable accommodation for the aged," Ms Tuckey said.
"We hoped it would grow to what it is now but who would have ever believed it?"
Ms Tuckey said volunteers, board members and staff were responsible for seeing Coolibah Care grow.
She is now a patron of Coolibah Care, which she said was a great honour. Ms Tuckey is also a patron of the Mandurah Country Golf Club (MCC).
You don't think of awards when you're doing these things you just enjoy doing them.- Judith Tuckey OAM
The first general public meeting for the MCC was held on March 9, 1960. Of particular significance was the decision to make women full members as opposed to associate members, which was the norm of the day.
Ms Tuckey fondly remembers the men stating they would only consider forming a club if their wives were full members and could enjoy all the facilities the club had to offer with equal voting rights.
In 1960, this was considered a bold move and the committee was warned by some other clubs "this could lead to dire consequences" but as Ms Tuckey was recorded stating at the time "one doesn't say men and women - just members".
She considered herself an average golfer who played off a 16 handicap and was once runner-up in the Ladies championship. She also represented the MCC in pennants and was the ladies captain for three years.
Unfortunately, in 1999 she had to stop playing when she broke both wrists after a fall but still maintained her membership.
Once she had to give up golf, Ms Tuckey joined the Bridge Club where she was a chairperson and president.
For close to 70 years, Ms Tuckey has dedicated her time and resources to improving the lives of others.
She said it was a pleasure to have volunteered throughout her life.
"I've got a lot of satisfaction out of it," she said. "I liked to be kept busy.
"You don't think of awards when you're doing these things you just enjoy doing them.
"To be recognised was wonderful."
When the Order of Australia medals were announced, Ms Tuckey treated it as any other day.
She went to the bridge club and noticed no one read the newspaper with her name in it.
After playing she asked her friend if she wanted to have a glass of wine. Over drinks, Ms Tuckey told her friend she had received an Order of Australia medal.
The following day the whole bridge club celebrated with her.
