Mandurah Mail
Meet the Locals

Judith Tuckey receives Order of Australia medal for her lifelong service to Mandurah

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated June 27 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Tuckey OAM recalls her close to 70 years of service to the Mandurah community. Picture: Supplied.

Well-regarded volunteer Judith Tuckey has been recognised with an Order of Australia medal for her service to the Mandurah community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CS

Claire Sadler

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.