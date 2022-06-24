Mandurah residents have been left devastated after learning Cancer Council WA had cancelled Mandurah's Relay for Life event, which has been running since 2006.
Cancer Council WA's marketing and fundraising director Lillian Ryan told the Mail the change was brought about after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the charity to "stringently review" fundraising activities for the 2022/23 financial year.
Advertisement
"This has included the very difficult decision to reduce the number of our Relay For Life events, including Peel/Mandurah," Ms Ryan said.
Peel local Marie Sadler is a teacher, cancer survivor, mother and former chair of Mandurah's Relay for Life committee.
Ms Sadler said she was devastated that the event would not go forward, as it raised awareness for local services she wished she'd known existed during her own fight.
"My mum had cancer twice and is going through chemo again, this is her third fight. I had cancer twice.
"Raising money for services in our region is so vitally important. I didn't know I could have my kids looked after and counselled. I didn't know someone could look after my house and make meals for me. We could've really used those services if I had known."
In 2020 and 2021, the Mandurah committee was forced to pivot due to COVID-19 restrictions, and opted for a daytime walk instead of their usual 24 hour event.
Ms Sadler said many people had signed up for the 2022 event and had begun fundraising, and that the event going out in a 'fizzle' without anyone knowing it would be the last one was heartbreaking.
"Relay for Life has run in Mandurah since 2006, it's a time to celebrate survivors every year, and commemorate those we have lost.
"To end last year on a fizzle is devastating, and to not have a morning tea to celebrate our community and say to them how proud we are they're fighting it."
Ms Ryan said that Cancer Council WA encouraged the community to continue to raise funds for lifesaving cancer research, vital support services and advocacy by donating, volunteering, fundraising, purchasing products or taking part in upcoming relays in Bunbury or the West Coast.
Ms Sadler said that while Mandurah's Relay for Life community stood behind the Cancer Council, the Peel event cancellation hit hard because it wasn't just for fundraising, but promoting Mandurah's services.
"The Peel relay is about community and the fundraising is a bonus. We always hit our target, but it's about bringing the community together to raise awareness, celebrate survivors and remember those we've lost."
When recalling the most poignant moments of her time with Relay for Life, Ms Sadler remembered an event she said changed her life.
"We were at Meadow Springs in 2017 or 2018, and we had a big sign which said 'Cancer Council WA - Relay for Life', and this couple came in," she said.
"The young man said 'I saw the sign and heard the music... I've just been diagnosed', and we sat with him for two hours. Grabbed him a coffee. Told him about the services.
"He was still in shock but that was one of those moments, which 100 per cent reiterated the reason why we do it."
Advertisement
Ms Ryan said the Cancer Council wanted to thank everyone involved in the Peel/Mandurah relays for everything they had done including their generous contributions over the years and that the charity would "continue to examine all the opportunities for the public to support CCWA from all perspectives, including finances and the ability to engage with the community".
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.