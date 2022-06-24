Mandurah Mail

Mandurah/Peel Relay for Life event cancelled

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated June 24 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RELAY FOR LIFE: Marie Sadler (right) says the community is devastated by the cancellation of Peel's Relay for Life event. Picture: Facebook.

Mandurah residents have been left devastated after learning Cancer Council WA had cancelled Mandurah's Relay for Life event, which has been running since 2006.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.