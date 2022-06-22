At just five years old, Steven Jones played his first ever role in a stage show as Cupid in Robin Hood with the youth troupe at Primadonna Productions in Pinjarra.
Fast-forward 13 years, Steven has just turned 18 and is gearing up to perform in his final show with the youth troupe, taking on the role of Curly in Oklahoma.
Advertisement
Steven said that while preparing for his last youth show was "bittersweet", he was enjoying rehearsals and looking forward to new opportunities in the adult community theatre scene.
It was no surprise that Steven went down the theatrical path, with Primadonna Productions' very own iconic, glitter-haired director Carole Dhu as his aunty.
"Carole used to scare the bejesus out of me as a child because when I saw her at Christmas, even though she's my aunty, I would be like 'there's director Carole Dhu'," Steven laughed.
When he turned five, he joined his sister in the troupe - a decision which would set him on a path of wild and wacky costumes, larger-than-life roles and lifelong friendships.
"I said I would give it a go, and sort of just slotted in - and then that was it every Thursday and Friday.
"It was a big influence for many reasons - all of my best friends have something to do with theatre somehow, and that's obviously helped shape and develop me into who I am."
When he reached high school, Steven decided to pursue ATAR drama, while continuing to perform with the troupe, playing iconic roles such as Frederic in Pirates of Penzance, and Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.
"I loved playing Tevye - but Frederic was probably my favourite role - I just got to waft around on stage.
"It's strange, obviously everyone else thinks about sport and 'oh I've got that game on Saturday', but I've always been the one to be like 'sorry, I can't make it - I've got rehearsals'."
Steven's final youth role will see him with a southern twang and a whole lot of awkwardness.
"Curly's got a lot of cringy, awkward moments on stage - like, how is he saying this out loud? But the songs he sings are just amazing."
With Oklahoma marking the end of an era for Steven, he is looking forward to taking on some new, grittier roles in future.
"Recently it has been really fun, I've had more opportunities now that I'm older to do some roles in adult shows - some bigger ones you can sink your teeth into."
When asked about his ultimate dream role, Steven said it was hard to get past Elder Price in The Book of Mormon and Ogie from Waitress.
Steven will perform in Oklahoma at Pinjarra Civic Centre from July 1-2.
Advertisement
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.