Australia's famous Silo Art Trail has been awarded one of Australia Post's Local Business Heroes awards for 2022.
The Halls Head business was one of 57 successful entrants, whom were selected from nearly 1000 entries.
Grey nomad couple Annette and Eric Green began Australian Silo Art Trail (ASAT) in 2018, when they began posting photos of the giant artworks on Facebook.
The page was so popular with road-trippers and travelers that it inspired Ms Green to create an official website, documenting large scale artworks in regional and rural settings.
The aim and vision of ASAT is to encourage people to expand their weekend trips and holidays to include the hidden gems of small communities.
Often regional and rural areas are affected by dwindling industry, droughts and low tourism.
Annette and Eric hope that by encouraging art in the area it will draw in visitors.
In 2021 the couple led an annual fundraiser selling calendars featuring the artworks, with proceeds supporting silo art communities.
More than $60,000 was raised in 2021, and this year they topped that number by raising more than $70,000.
The trail begins in Northam, WA and spans over 8,500km, ending in Three Moon, QLD.
Each recipient will receive a 'Heroes Package" valued up to $5000, to show gratitude for their involvement in the community.
Executive general manager Gary Starr said the program, now in its second year, played an important role in supporting local businesses grow.
"We know small and medium businesses are the backbone of Australian communities and we're committed to helping them succeed," Mr Starr said.
