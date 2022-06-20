Detours for westbound traffic as works move ahead of schedule on Pinjarra Road

Works taking place on Pinjarra Road between Anstruther Road and Randell Street are currently ahead of schedule.
As of Monday, June 20, a lane switch will take place in the area.
Westbound traffic (heading towards the City Centre) will now be redirected by a minor detour.
Eastbound traffic lanes will now be open to traffic.
The works will include improvements to the pavement, drainage systems and pedestrian accesses including paths, crossings and bus stops.
Access to all local businesses in the area will be maintained throughout.
The City acknowledged the disruptions to the community, especially to local businesses, and thanked everyone for their patience.
