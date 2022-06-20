Mandurah Mail

Detours for westbound traffic as works move ahead of schedule on Pinjarra Road

Updated June 20 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:28am
New asphalt on a section of Pinjarra Road. Picture: Supplied.

Works taking place on Pinjarra Road between Anstruther Road and Randell Street are currently ahead of schedule.

