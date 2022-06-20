Alcoa have announced that its 2023 WA apprenticeship recruitment campaign is now open for applicants.
The program will see 32 apprentices be taken on by the aluminium producer, commencing at the start of 2023.
Successful applicants will earn a nationally recognised certificate in a wide range of trade categories.
The program gives industry exposure to apprentices, while being able to stay within the Peel, Perth Metro and Upper Southwest regions.
First year mechanical fitter apprentice and Greenfields resident Leon Price said the opportunity to work in a team at different locations and sites is fantastic.
"We are given a great start as apprentices, we are supplied with a new set of tools and Alcoa covers my TAFE fees and required books," Mr Price said.
"To anyone considering applying for an apprenticeship at Alcoa, I would say go for it. My goal is to complete my apprenticeship to the highest standard so it gives me an opportunity for future employment with Alcoa as it is close to home."
