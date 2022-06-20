Mandurah Mail

Alcoa's WA apprenticeship recruitment program is now accepting applicants to start in 2023

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
LEARNING THE TRADE: Greenfields resident Leon Price is a first year Mechanical Fitter apprentice, starting his career in mining with Alcoa. Picture: Supplied.

Alcoa have announced that its 2023 WA apprenticeship recruitment campaign is now open for applicants.

