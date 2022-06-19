Two teenagers die in Wagerup car crash

Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are investigating an incident that occurred in Wagerup on Saturday June18, 2022.
Around 1.28pm, a Mitsubishi Triton Utility was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash, while driving south on South Western Highway in Wagerup.
The 17-year-old male driver of the vehicle and his 17-year-old male passenger both died from their injuries at the scene.
Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link:
https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/singlevehiclerolloverwagerup
