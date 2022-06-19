Mandurah Mail

WA Police investigate double fatality on South Western Highway in Wagerup.

Updated June 20 2022 - 12:26am, first published June 19 2022 - 11:52pm
Two teenagers die in Wagerup car crash

Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are investigating an incident that occurred in Wagerup on Saturday June18, 2022.

