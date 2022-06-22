Mobility independence

Mobility issues should never prevent you from living life. For those who find it increasingly difficult to get up and about, mobility equipment can help you regain independence and stay connected with the world.
Finding the right equipment can be daunting, but the friendly team at Motobility are passionate about their customer's wellbeing and finding the right product for the individual. With the end of the financial year looming, this is the perfect time to get in touch with the friendly staff for their recommendations.
Founded back in 2001, Motobility (formerly Bluesky Healthcare) is a Western Australian owned and operated business which manufactures their chairs, mattresses and beds locally. Whether it's having better mobility to move outside, getting comfortable inside, or getting up the stairs, they have products for every task and to suit all priorities.
"For our team, it's not just about having someone come in and buy a product," Mandurah Motobility store manager Steve Ellis said.
"It's a matter of finding out what they require and how we can help. It's really important to us to make sure they get value for their money and find the right product."
Not only do Motobility offer an abundance of different styles and suitability's in their range, but different ways that customers can view them. Understanding that making arrangements to get to the show-room can be difficult, Motobility can bring their products to your door, so you can test drive them in the comfort of your home.
"We quite like taking products out to people to try because it allows them to try it where it will be used. That way, we can get out to their environment, show them how things work and how they'd use the product. A customer might really like the look of a product and have a certain idea of how they'll use it, but when they try it, they might not like it, or it just doesn't suit their lifestyle. We really like to make sure they get the right product."
Motobility believes in future proofing for their customers, so their technicians will come to you for servicing, and work closely with customers, support workers, and family.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
